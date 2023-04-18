LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– La Pizzeria Lafayette, located on Ambassador Caffery, has been a staple in Lafayette for the last 20 years. Today, La Pizzeria came to the Acadiana Eats Kitchen to prove that they are more than just your standard pizza shop.

The menu started off with an appetizer born out of a virtual dinner during COVID. The Baked Apple Brie was such a hit the first time around that it earned a permanent spot on the menu. La Pizzeria dough is topped with brie, apple slices, candied pecans, Louisiana Pepper Jelly, and Louisiana honey.

The not-so-typical Grilled Wedge Salad features blue cheese, tomatoes, onions, bacon, pecans and balsamic dressing. The romaine lettuce is grilled on both sides.

Pork Marsala is a prime pork ribeye with marsala sauce paired with of alfredo pasta. This dish was paired with a Tiramisu Martini in the kitchen.

“This isn’t the pork chop you go and buy at the grocery store.”

Living up to their name, La Pizzeria Lafayette had to show off an Acadian Pizza as well.

3809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway

(337)-989-4121

HOURS