CARENCRO, La. (KLFY)– A spread of specialty King Cakes were on display this morning at Village Deaux in Carencro. One of three locations, Village Deaux is ready to serve these sweet creations to all of Acadiana.

Today, Village Deaux showed Gerald Gruenig how they prepare two King Cakes. The French Toast King Cake was born from the store’s French Toast donut of the month. Gerald was the first one to try it. The cake has a maple glaze with a cinnamon and powdered sugar topping.

The second King Cake is Oreo Cheesecake flavored. It is filled with cream cheese, topped with chocolate and crumbled oreos. Village Deaux says this has been one of their most popular king cakes this season. Along with their Turtle King Cake.

All specialty cakes are sold at all three locations. Gerald Gruenig says they are worth the extra time on the treadmill!