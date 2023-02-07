LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Kartchner’s Specialty Meats has three locations in Acadiana. The store, known for its boudin, gumbo, etouffee, and frozen meals, serves the Lafayette, Scott and Krotz Springs areas.

Gerald Gruenig says one of the things he loves about Kartchner’s is the ability to get your dine-in meals at home. Kartchner’s has many meals, stored in refrigerators, available for purchase. You can take them home, heat them up, and it tastes just like it was served fresh in the store. The same goes for hot-and-ready meals.

In the Acadiana Eats Kitchen this morning, Kartchner’s rolled out a full spread, including some food that will be featured in the Acadiana Eats Big Game Special this Friday, Feb. 10.

This morning Kartchner’s Specialty Meats spoke highly of some of their most popular dishes: Crabmeat Pie, Smothered Cabbage, Chicken and Sausage Gumbo, Loaded Baked Potato soup, and items you can get from their hotbox like boudin, chicken balls, boudin wraps with cheese and jalapenos.

Their Lafayette location has also recently started selling crawfish. The new addition comes highly recommended by KLFY Meteorologist Chris Cozart.

