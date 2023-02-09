LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– On game day, living rooms are elbow to elbow and tensions are high. No one if really thinking about forks or spoons just points and yards. The Big Game is less than a week away and Kartchner’s Specialty Meats has a variety of foods designed to be eaten with your eyes on the screen and not on a fork.

On Friday night at 6:30, The Big Game Acadiana Eats Special will air with Gerald Gruenig, Lidia Alcala, George Faust and Chris Cozart. Today’s sneak peek, features Gerald Gruenig and Chris Cozart sampling boudin Egg Rolls, Fried Ribs, Jalapeño Cream Cheese Boudin Ball, Pork Cracklin, a Chili Dog, and the newest addition: Crawfish.

Chris Cozart says the fried ribs and chili dog remind him of his home in Cincinnati. They are near and dear to his heart. Whereas the Boudin Egg Rolls and Jalapeno Cream Cheese Boudin Balls are nice and crunchy, but not so hot they make you sweat.

Kartchner’s, already a favorite for Gerald Gruenig, has the Chris Cozart stamp of approval just in time for The Big Game.