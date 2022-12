LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Open 6 days a week, red beans every day, fried fish, fried wings and more sounds like the way to a Southerner’s heart. Soul Haus Kitchen in Lafayette showed Gerald Gruenig what they have to offer in this week’s Acadiana Eats. The crew at Soul Haus plated Meatball Stew and Crawfish Etouffee this week.

4150 W Congress St.

(337) 769-3205

HOURS