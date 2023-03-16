LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– In this week’s Acadiana Eats, Gerald Gruenig featured two Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun staples. One is right on ULL’s campus.

While you wait for Louisiana to get the win on the court, Gerald Gruenig says you can win on your couch or in the restaurant with a Double Cheeseburger from Judice Inn or a Whole Shrimp Poboy from Olde Tyme Grocery.

Opened in 1947, Judice Inn has been a staple in Lafayette for serving a reliably good burger. The Judice family is proud supporters of Ragin’s Cajun sports. This weekend they are prepared to serve as many Cajun classic Double Cheeseburgers as it takes to get the dub!

The team at Olde Tyme Grocery has been serving the Ragin’ Cajun family since 1982. They are enjoying the run the Cajuns have been on this season, and believe a whole Shrimp Poboy is just what the team need to keep it going.

3134 Johnston St.

(337) 984-5614

Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.