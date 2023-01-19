LYDIA, La. (KLFY)– The owner of Chunny’s Kitchen & Boil House says the staff just tries to give the people what they want at 7711 Weeks Island Rd. in Lydia. His customers want homecooked meals, and Chunny’s provides 6 days a week.

Alongside their short order menu, Chunny’s offers other plate lunches that change daily. The menu changes from week to week at Chunny’s, but some of the favorites are always available.

Gerald Gruenig tasted their homemade tamales and Chunny’s bacon cheeseburger. Both meals were Gerald Gruenig approved.

“Those tamales are the real deal as far as I know,” he said.

After one big bite, the Chunny’s burger also had the perfect amount of Cajun seasoning, “just the right amount of spice.”

Chunny’s Kitchen and Boil House also serves Crawfish Etouffee, Meatball Stew, Beef Roast and more. Menus for the day/week are posted on their Facebook page consistently.

7711 Weeks Island Rd.

(337) 465-3071

HOURS