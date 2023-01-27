RAYNE, La. (KLFY)– Gerald Gruenig made his way to Rayne this morning for a King Cake from Gautreaux’s Donuts on their busiest day of the week: Fridays.

With a drive-thru line wrapped around the building and their daily morning customers inside, Gautreaux’s is steadily pumping out King Cakes. They say their top seller is the Chocolate King Cake. Grandkids called this flavor “the best in town.”

Gautreaux’s also offers traditional, Cream Cheese, and Strawberry Cream Cheese King Cakes. The shop also offers a King Cake Party Box with pre-cut pieces, filling, and serving utensils. It’s perfect for parties or a classroom. Owners say every flavor has been flying off the shelves. They haven’t seen a drop in King Cake fever this season, and they hope it continues.