DUSON, La. (KLFY)– The Rolling Pin LLC is in full egg and bunny production at this time of year. The Rolling Pin LLC opened 7 years ago as a French Pastry business, and every year starting the week after Mardi Gras, The Rolling Pin is filling chocolate egg and bunny molds to the brim.

This morning in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, the festive Easter treats were accompanied by mini chocolate, strawberry mint, and lemon meringue tarts. The owner of The Rolling Pin LLC says this time of year is busiest for him between making hundreds of chocolate bunnies and eggs along with their usual menu of pastries for their weekly appearance at the Farmer’s Market in Moncus Park.

The Rolling Pin LLC comes highly recommended by Gerald Gruenig and Sylvia Masters for baking authentic French pastries that taste just as good as they smell. Orders are best placed on their website or purchased in Moncus Park on Saturday mornings.