HENDERSON, La. (KLFY) — Established in 1888, Champagne’s Bakery is one of the oldest bakeries in Southwest Louisiana. Everything at Champagne’s is made from scratch and passed through generations.

Gerald Gruenig made his way to Henderson for one last taste of what Champagne’s has to offer before this Sunday July 24, their last day in business.

Champagne’s is open everyday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with locations in Henderson and Breaux Bridge.

Pink Blue Cookies

Petit Fours