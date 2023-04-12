NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s a holiday.
Perhaps, the cheesiest holiday.
It’s National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day.
Always celebrated on April 12.
Now celebrated by WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood at Acorn, the cafe at the Louisiana Children’s Museum in City Park.
Cooking up his twist on the classic sandwich is Chef Dale Campsen at Acorn Cafe.
