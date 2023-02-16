LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Perfect food truck weather is quickly approaching and Gerald Gruenig already has a recommendation. In today’s Acadiana Eats, Gerald Gruenig stopped by Big Thane’s Food Truck. According to Gerald, Big Thanes is doing big things in the kitchen.

Tre Gardner, owner of Big Thane’s, says his menu offers “everything 337.” This includes wings, loaded fries, burgers, baked potatoes, and pasta. This week, Gerald Gruenig got to taste a CEO Burger and a Seafood Potato, which is topped with a fried lobster tail.

“Top notch, so impressive,: said Gerald Gruenig.