OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– In 2020, Kelly’s Country Meat Block and Diner was featured on Acadiana Eats, showing off their Roast Beef Poboy. Nearly three years later, Gerald Gruenig made his way back to Opelousas for an encore at Kelly’s.

This week, Kelly’s made a batch of Seasoned Hog Cracklin.

“The people at home may not know that cracklin is a hard thing to do, but Kelly’s does it and they do it well,” Gerald said.

The cubes of fresh pork belly are cooked down for more than two hours before being greased and seasoned.

Kelly’s puts a lot of time and pride into all of their meats. Their top selling smoked sausage is cased and smoked from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. before it can be served how you like it. Gerald Gruenig got his on a poboy roll with yellow mustard.

Kelly’s serves customers from near and far an array of specialty meats, plate lunches, and a full diner menu.

