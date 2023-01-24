BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)– Renamed in 2016, Are You Crazy Bout Crawfish? has a menu of endless options to make their customers feel at home. They’re all about down-to-earth, good Cajun food.

“You ain’t gotta put all the fancy stuff on there. Just dig in. Just like your house,” Megan Buckner, owner of Are You Crazy Bout Crawfish?, told Gerald Gruenig.

Located just off I-10 at 1905 Rees St., Are You Crazy Bout Crawfish? aims to showcase a unique Cajun atmosphere for all of their guests. The homecooked meals and family vibes are partnered with zydeco music for a good example of what Breaux Bridge is all about, according to Gerald.

Buckner says there’s no such thing as too big a menu, but Are You Crazy Bout Crawfish? has a pretty big one. They have a kids and adult menu. Crawfish starts boiling at 10 a.m., but the fun doesn’t stop there. the restaurant also has a variety of burgers, chicken, crawfish dishes, poboys, gumbo and more available dine-in, drive-thru, or delivery.

“We have everything,” she said.

In the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, Buckner plated Crawfish Etouffee, which she says the restaurants serves several different ways, Red Beans and Rice, Crawfish Jalapeno Cheese Cornbread, and Bread Pudding. Crawfish Jalapeno Cheese Cornbread is also topped with the etouffee, a restaurant and Gerald Gruenig favorite.