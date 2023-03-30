YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY)– Gerald Gruenig made his way to “a truly one-stop-shop” for this week’s Acadiana Eats. Nunu’s Market is a specialty meats store with four locations throughout Acadiana. Scott and Youngsville serve plate lunches.

The team at Nunu’s says they have pretty much anything you could ask for.

“If there’s something we don’t have, we try to get it,” they say.

This week, Gerald Gruenig says he left Nunu’s a changed man after tasting their Crawfish Boudin Balls. The Crawfish Boudin Balls start with Nunu’s crawfish and rice mix before being battered and deep fried.

The team at Nunu’s also plated a serving of their Seafood Fettuccini, loaded with shrimp and crawfish and paired with fried fish.

