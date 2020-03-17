Acadiana adapts: Local restaurants offering new services under state’s capacity limitations

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Attention, local restaurants! Share with us your take-out, curbside services, hours, contact information, etc. for Acadiana diners due to statewide health precautions.

Email us at news@klfy.com or send us a Facebook message.

We will continue to update this list:

La Pizzeria Lafayette Monday-Saturday 11-2 and 5-8. This is for curbside takeaway & delivery (on a limited basis). The restaurant is offering regular menu items, family style meals (please visit the Facebook page for the menu), and half off bottles of wine.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is open and ready to serve our customers through drive thru and takeout. No modificatiosn to restaurant hours.

Chris Poboy’s is open with drive-thru hours. The Robley Drive location is open for call ahead, drive-up, walk in and curbside to-go orders. Hours M-T 10:30 am to 8 pm. Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call in orders (337) 981-1818.

L.T.’s Seafood & Steakhouse: Restaurant will be open for take out, curbside and to go Monday thru Friday for lunch from 11a.m. -2 p.m. The restaurant will be open Monday thru Friday for dinner from 5:00-9:00, and Saturday for dinner from 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Buck & Johnny’s: *️⃣ We have modified our hours to serve you during lunch and dinner: Monday 11-2 Tuesday-Saturday 11-2 & 5-8

*️⃣ Beer & Wine will be available for delivery & curbside pickup. These items will be sold individually by the bottle and the person purchasing will need to show valid government ID.

*️⃣ We are offering our full menu available for FREE DELIVERY or Curbside pick up.

All Fezzos locations will be open for to-go orders, Fezzos Scott (337) 261-2464, Fezzos Crowley (337) 783-5515 Fezzos Broussard, )337) 330-2302.

Hours M-Th 11-8 Fri. & Sat. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. -8 p.m. Fezzos will still offer specials daily along with a new crawfish special. $5/lb starting at 5 p.m.

Rochetto’s– (337) 456-8026, M-Th 10-9 p.m., Fri & Sat 10-10 p.m., Sun 10-9 p.m.

Central Pizza 11 a.m.- 9 p.m., full menu available with curbside service.

TULA Tacos + Amigos 11 a.m.- 9 p.m,. full menu available with curbside service.

Piccadilly Cafeteria delivery, take-out & curb-side pick-up. “We are open for you and your family. Call ahead and we’ll be ready.”

Rascal’s Cajun Restaurant full menu 7 a.m. -9 p.m., Take out only. (337) 873-8331

R&M’s Boiling Point, open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. “Call and order in let us know when you arrive and we will bring it to your car.”

Uncle T’s Oyster Bar is open and offering curbside pickup. Call (337) 504-2285 when you arrive” in the parking lot and we will bring the food to your vehicle.”

Toot Toot’s Kitchen, Mon- Friday 10 a.m.–9 p.m.Saturday 10 am–6 p.m. Sunday Closed

The restaurants offers, family-sized meals fully cooked, “ready to heat and eat.” Takeout ordering curbside pickup–call us to order and they will bring it to your vehicle. Click online to pay– We’ll e-mail your order to you and you can pay from your phone. We are getting back on Waitr this week for delivery. Bottles of wine and beer will be sold to go with food purchase. Bottles of wine are 40% off! Fun conversation starters and/or short trivia quizzes will be included with purchases for some fun during family meal time!

Phone: (337) 600-2494 E-mail: orders@toottootskitchen.com

La Crêperie Bistro is open for normal business hours. Delivery orders are available via Waitr and GrubHub. All call-in and take-out orders are 15% off. Free breakfast for kids 12 years old and younger from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday thru Friday. Be safe. Stay healthy. Support local.

Acadiana Adapts. So Do We. Take Out and Delivery Options.

Blue Dog Cafe: As we all make changes to our lives for the coming weeks, it would be a pleasure to serve you and help you and your family in any way that we can.

Therefore, we have adapted our normal operations to offer: full menu with curbside takeout, full menu with free delivery, full menu via Waitr. NOTE: Free delivery by Blue Dog Cafe staff on orders of $25 or more in the local area.

In addition to the current menu, we will be offering hot or cold quarts of our Fan Favorites Corn and Crab Bisque ($22) and Chicken and Sausage Gumbo ($22).

To place an order please call (337) 237-0005.

Our hours of operations are now: Monday – Friday: 11-a.m. – 2 p.m., 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., Sunday: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

We are also developing “Family Meals”, where you can order a meal for 4 or more people, including appetizers/salads, entrees, and desserts. This will be available for pick up or delivery.

“Thank you all for being loyal patrons for over 20 years. The people of Lafayette are resilient and we hope we can be there to make your lives a little easier during this unprecedented and difficult time.”

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is open and ready to serve our guests through order ahead via order.dickeys.com. Curbside pickup or delivery. We are also offering free delivery at Dickeys.com until March 31st. Hours of operation remain the same. Call in orders (337-806-9400). Free ice cream all day, every day.

Veronica’s Cafe in Carencro open regular hours Sunday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., closed on Saturdays. We offer drive-thru or take out only. Best to call in orders for faster service. (337) 565-2301.

The Rice Palace in Crowley is offering curbside pickup for take-out only. Hours of service are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Please call (337) 783-3001 to place your order. Staff will deliver it to your vehicle, which should be parked on the south side of the building. A party foods to-go menu can be found on the website in which family size meals can be ordered in advance. Waitr will also be available for deliveries by using their app.

Ruffino’s Curbside Pickup — Call the restaurant at (337) 706-7333 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and your meal will be ready for pickup between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. All you need to do is park in one of the designated spots and your order will be brought to your car. You also have the option of having your meals “freezer ready” so you can enjoy any night of the week.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse will keep regular hours, open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. We are offering takeout, curbside, delivery through Waitr, DoorDash and Grubhub and we are also offering delivery directly from the restaurant. We have an extensive menu including steaks, pasta, seafood, salads, burgers, pizza and more.

La Fonda will offer to go, curb-side service on all orders from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Complimentary chips, hot sauce, and bean dip included with to-go orders. Please call (337) 984-5630 to place your to-go order.

Ton’s Drive Inn– Located in Broussard is open for carryout and drive thru. They will be open from 6am-9pm daily.

Tampicos Lafayette, curbside service 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The restaurant is also using Waitr, Grub hub, Doordash and self drivers to deliver food to customers. Will stop taking direct phone orders at 8:30 pm