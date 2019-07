Creole Lunch Box (View Menu)

Smothered okra plate lunch

Shrimp and egg stew plate lunch

Address: 238 Rees Street in Breaux Bridge

Hours of Operation: Sun.-Fri. 610 a.m.- 2 p.m.

What great grub spot should Gerald visit next? Tell him your ideas and follow all of his food adventures on Instagram!

Don’t forget to download the brand new Acadiana Eats App and watch Acadiana Eats each and every Thursday on KLFY News 10.