The National Weather Service out of Lake Charles conducted a tornado survey south of Lake Charles on Wednesday after reports of several homes damaged within a neighborhood east of Elliot Road.

The preliminary survey found that a 300-yard wide EF-2 Tornado with 130 mph winds was on the ground for 2 miles as it traveled due east just south of Ham Reid Road. This tornado caused severe damage to several homes and 2 injures. Fortunately, no fatalities occurred. The last time there was an EF-2 in Calcasieu Parish was 1999.