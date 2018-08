Acadiana Eats: Tsubaki Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Tsubaki (View Menu)

Items featured on Acadiana Eats:

Masquerade roll

Seafood lover hibachi dish

Address: 3564 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70503

Hours of Operation: Mon.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-3 p.m./ 5-10 p.m., Friday.-Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

