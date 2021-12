Gerald Gruenig made his way to Broussard for some good southern food to add to the list of places to eat in Acadiana.

When are they open: Monday- Friday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. , Saturday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where can you find them: 101 West Main St., Broussard, La

How can you contact them: Call (337) 837-6684, visit their website, or Facebook

What’s on the menu? Check out below.

Acadiana Eats- Ton’s Drive In (Red Beans & Rice)

Acadiana Eats- Ton’s Drive In (Chicken & Sausage Gumbo)