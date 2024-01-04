LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– In today’s Acadiana Eats, it’s all about breakfast, which is known as one of the most important meals of the day.

News 10’s Gerald Gruenig headed to Ton’s Downtown Lafayette to try out their breakfast bowl and breakfast bagel.

Ton’s first opened its doors in 1963 as drive-in in Broussard. The eatery serves breakfast, plate lunches and more.

The Downtown Lafayette location is open 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday through Saturday. It is closed on Sunday.

