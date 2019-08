The Rocket Drive Inn has been serving the great people of Jennings for more than 50 years.

The Rocket Drive Inn (View Menu)

Items featured on Acadiana Eats:

Tasso po’boy

Blast Off Burger

Address: 1118 N State St, Jennings, LA 70546

Hours of Operation: Open seven days at week: 9 a.m. a.m.- 9: 45 p.m.

