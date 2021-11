Happy Thanksgiving Acadiana! Your Turkey Day will be mostly cloudy, warm, and humid along with scattered rain during the second half of the day. A cold front will move through Acadiana this afternoon bringing a likelihood for showers and storms that will taper off throughout the evening. Much colder and breezy weather makes a comeback Black Friday. Temps should remain seasonably cool over the weekend but Acadiana will see shower activity late Saturday into much of Sunday morning. Early next week is looking sunny and mild. ~Meteorologist Chris Cozart

