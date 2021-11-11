Acadiana Eats- Tboy’s Boudin & the Superette in Eunice

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — One of the three white men standing trial for the death of Ahmaud Arbery said they had the 25-year-old Black man “trapped like a rat” before he was fatally shot, a police investigator testified Wednesday.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and chased Arbery in a pickup truck after they spotted him running in their coastal Georgia neighborhood Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the pursuit in his own truck and took cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery at close range with a shotgun.