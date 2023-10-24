EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — Acadiana Eats Kitchen went on the road to Eunice, where T-Boy’s Boudin is getting ready for the second annual Acadiana Eats Festival Oct. 28.

In addition to its world-famous boudin, T-Boy’s is going to bring jambalaya to the party for the first time on Saturday.

“With our jambalaya we’re going to offer some fresh pork, smoked sausage, tasso,” said owner T-Boy Berzas. “We’re going to load it down with some protein.”

Berzas told Gerald Gruenig he had fun at the inaugural Acadiana Eats Festival last year, and is looking forward to Saturday.

“It wasn’t just work,” he said. “We went out there to introduce our product, but we had fun. We got close to the bar once in a while, we got to see (Gerald) play, we had a lot of family and friends there.”

The second annual Acadiana Eats Festival will be Saturday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m-5 p.m. at the West Village Development in Scott.

