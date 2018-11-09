Acadiana Eats

Acadiana Eats: Southfin Poké

Posted: Nov 08, 2018 05:31 PM CST

Updated: Nov 08, 2018 06:37 PM CST

Southfin Poké (View Menu)

Items featured on Acadiana Eats:

  • Wasabe Gras 

  • Spicy salmon bowl 

Address: 1921 Kaliste Saloom Rd #124, Lafayette, LA 70508

Hours of Operation: Mon. through.-Fri. 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. 

