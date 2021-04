This week on Acadiana Eats, KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig makes a stop at Southern Roux in Lafayette.

Items featured on Acadiana Eats– Fried Catfish Poboy topped with Etouffee & Grillades and Grits

Phone Number– (337) 534-0886

Address– 1506 Verot School Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508

Website– southernrouxllc.com

Don’t forget to watch Acadiana Eats each and every Thursday ONLY on KLFY News 10.