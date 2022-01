This week on Acadiana Eats, KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig makes a stop at the Southern Kreole Cravings & Pastries Food Truck in Lafayette.

Since Southern Kreole Cravings & Pastries is a food truck, their location changes often. You can follow them on Instagram & Facebook for their updated location and menu.

Don’t forget Acadiana! Acadiana Eats with Gerald Gruenig airs each and every Thursday ONLY on KLFY News 10.

Nacho Creole Cheeseburger

Crack Wing Duo Plate