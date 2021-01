Acadiana Eats with Gerald Gruenig makes a stop at Saigon Noodles in Lafayette.

In this weeks segment, Gerald samples Saigon Noodles House Pho and their Banh Minh.

More information on Saigon Noodles can be found by clicking here.



Phone Number: (337) 456-3317

Address: 2865 ​Ambassador Caffery Parkway

Hours of operation: Tuesday -Saturday 10:30 am – 9 pm & Sunday 11 am – 6 pm