NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– What started as a food truck business now has a more permanent home. This week on Acadiana Eats, RocStar Cafe in New Iberia is being featured.

Where are they located: 241 W. Main St.

When are they open: Mon. – Sat. 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

How can you contact them: Facebook and (337)-608-8267

Smothered Ribs and White Beans

RocStar Burger

