Unfortunately, we cannot let our guard down after Hurricane Ida as tropical activity remains very high with several areas being monitored by the National Hurricane Center. There are no immediate threats to the Gulf of Mexico at this time.

Tropical Storm Kate has dissipated and now Hurricane Larry has formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. The NHC has Larry strengthening into a Category 4 Hurricane in a few days. It is unknown at this time whether it will have impacts on land but most models have it staying in the Atlantic, taking a similar path to Kate.