Umi and Younie are looking for a forever home! Both are around five months old and are available for adoption Angel Paws Adoption Center in New Iberia.

Younie is part of our "Y" Pups- Younie, Yasin, Yurie, and Ysabelle. At time of original intake we were told by local animal control they had no clue what dad was, however their mom Yara weighs about 31 pounds, we are expecting them to be medium size as fully grown adults. Younie enjoys all the usual puppy activities such as exploring new things and snuggling to take puppy naps.