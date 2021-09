The remnants of Nicholas continue to spin over Louisiana. The flash flooding threat is staying low for Acadiana. More scattered showers and storms are still possible this Thursday. Any flash flooding would occur in isolated areas depending on rain bands that could develop through the day. Otherwise, the weather will be very warm, muggy, and mostly cloudy with temps into the mid 80s. Plan on scattered rain each day for the next week as tropical moisture lingers in the atmosphere after Nicholas has dissipated. Also, an upper-level disturbance will keep rain chances enhanced this weekend. The next week will see high temps will be in the mid 80s with rain chances at 40-50%. ~ Meteorologist Chris Cozart

