(KLFY)– News 10’s Gerald Gruenig went to NuNu’s in Youngsville to indulge in their seafood fettuccini plate and their crawfish boudin balls.
Nunu’s has four locations including: Milton, Maurice, Scott and Youngsville.
This one-stop shop and family-owned business started with the foundation of a flavorful seasoning and has blossomed ever since, offering people a personable grocery shopping experience as well as hot plate lunches and South Louisiana foods.
Latest Posts
- Murder suspect transferred to another jail then released on bond, victim’s mother is furious
- Acadiana Eats: NuNu’s Fresh Market-Youngsville
- Lafayette Police, Crime Stoppers looking for suspects in vehicle, job site burglary
- Dwayne Dopsie and The Zydeco Hellraisers invites public to Grammy nomination celebration this weekend
- Construction to fix potholes, cracking on Evangeline Thruway underway