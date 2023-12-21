(KLFY)– News 10’s Gerald Gruenig went to NuNu’s in Youngsville to indulge in their seafood fettuccini plate and their crawfish boudin balls.

Nunu’s has four locations including: Milton, Maurice, Scott and Youngsville.

This one-stop shop and family-owned business started with the foundation of a flavorful seasoning and has blossomed ever since, offering people a personable grocery shopping experience as well as hot plate lunches and South Louisiana foods.

