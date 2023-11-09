(KLFY)– If you’re looking for big flavor in a burger, the Neon Pig in New Iberia has you covered.
The Neon Pig, located at 714 South Lewis St. in New Iberia cooked up unique and delicious handmade burgers that have received high praise.
The team at the Neon Pig put together their Smash Burger and All American Burger.
The Smash Burger is a smash grind burger patty inside a grilled ciabatta bun, topped with cheddar cheese, homemade pickles, pickled onion and then comes comeback and hoisin sauce.
The All American is a seasoned bash burger patty, topped with cheddar cheese, all on a warm brioche bun with mustard, tomato, pickles, onion, bibb lettuce, mayo and ketchup.
