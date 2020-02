Mee Mee’s Cafe (View menu)

Item featured on Acadiana Eats:

Fried pork chop plate

Homemade Cajun burger

Address: 330 S Jackson Ave, Morse, LA 70559

Hours: Mon.-Thurs. 5 a.m.- 10 p.m. Fri.- Sat. 5 a.m. – 2 a.m., Sun. 5 a.m.- 9 p.m.

