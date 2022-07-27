ST. MARTIN, La. (KLFY) — Mange St. Martin is the official campaign by St. Martin Parish Tourism to promote locals and tourists to support locally owned restaurants and food business in Saint Martin Parish is underway now until September.

St. Martin Parish Tourism tries to ramp up this campaign in the summer months when business is a little slower. There are over 40 businesses participating in Mange St. Martin for you to contribute to!

To see a full list of participating businesses, visit their website! For more information you can visit their Facebook, Instagram, or call (337)-235-2924.