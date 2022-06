RAYNE, La. (KLFY)– You’ve heard about mac and cheese, but have you ever tried mac and peas? News 10’s Gerald Gruenig went to Mac and Peas Cafe in Rayne for the full soul food experience!

Where are they located: 104 E Harrop St.

When are they open: Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

How can you contact them: Facebook, (337) 393-2788

Mac and Pea Bread Bowl

Oxtail Plate Lunch— sold on Saturdays

