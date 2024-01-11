LAFAYETTE (KLFY)– In Thursday’s Acadiana Eats, News 10’s Gerald Gruenig tried some of the fresh baked goods from Lucía in Lafayette.
They showed News 10 how they put together their jalapeno kolache and their popular brioche donut.
Located at 607 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lucía sells handmade breads, pastries, donuts and more.
With a focus on viennoise-style baking, the business started with pop-ups in 2020 then developed into a from-scratch bakery that sells an assortment of treats. They are now offering king cakes for this Mardi Gras season.
