LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) — Wing Wars of Acadiana, Acadiana’s first Wing Festival, will be returning to Lafayette on May 20 in Parc International. Wing Wars of Acadiana will benefit The Gifting Grace Project, a nonprofit that helps homeless children.

Today in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, reigning champion ATF Bistro featured the wing flavors that brought home the belt last year. ATF Heat was awarded Overall Judge’s Choice last year making ATF Bistro the 2022 Wing Wars Champion for Best Wings in Louisiana.

ATF says they are not going to say just yet what flavors will be on the table this year, but just know, they’re bringing some heat.

Also a top contender for the belt, Dezmeaux’s Boudin made a stop in the kitchen to show why they’re in the running for 2023 Wing Wars Champion. As always, Dezmeaux’s chicken is fried to perfection. Dezmeaux’s featured their Boudin Chicken Wings. Even the grease is seasoned.

Admission to Wing Wars of Acadiana is free. Each meal ticket is $2. These tickets will allow spectators to taste the best wings in Acadiana. Proceeds will go to supplying homeless children with their needs.