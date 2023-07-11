LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Twins Burgers & Sweets is a staple of the Lafayette burger and sweets scene. Today, Gerald is joined by co-owner Billy Guilbeaux in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen to show off some of the restaurant’s fan favorites.

The two grilled up an assortment of the restaurant’s staples including the fully dressed Chicken Sandwich and Evil Twin Burger. Another unique offering was thrown on the grill, that being the Turken-Burger. This burger consists of a patty that is half turkey breast and half chicken breast ground together with Twins’ special seasoning.

Guilbeaux says that the restaurant has continued to strive to use the highest quality ingredients possible. This includes using non-bleached flour and grinding their meat in house so they have complete control over what goes into the patties.

Moving onto dessert, we had quite the lineup today in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen. From gingerbread men to chocolate chip cookies and cupcakes there were plenty of delicious treats to choose from.

However, highlighted in particular were the fan favorite Dinky Doozies. These delicious treats are comprised of Twins’ homemade buttermilk icing sandwiched in between two cookies of your choice.

Twins Burgers & Sweets has two locations. One in Lafayette at 2801 Johnston St. and the other in Youngsville at 103 Centre Sarcelle Blvd. Hours of operation for both restaurants can be seen below.

Lafayette Location:

Monday – Saturday: 8:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Youngsville Location: