LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Cajun Saucer stopped by the Acadiana Eats Kitchen to cook up some specialty pizzas for the crew of Passe Partout.

Owner of Cajun Saucer, Carlos Knott, made some of their Detroit style pizzas stuffed with fresh local ingredients. Cajun Saucer is located inside Bayou Teche Brewing in Arnaudville.

Celebrating 15 yeas of business in March, Knott explains what Cajun Saucer is all about.

“Live music on Saturday, great cocktails.” Knott said. ” The woodfire pizzas and the deep dish pan pizzas as well.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Acadiana Eats Kitchen is open each and every Tuesday on KLFY.

Latest Posts