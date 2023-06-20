LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Founded in 1986, the Best Stop has been providing Acadiana with a spectacular variety of Cajun meats, boudin and much more.

Today the Best Stop Cajun Market comes to the Acadiana Eats Kitchen to show off some of their delicious offerings including the signature Brunella Biscuit with bacon, egg and a boudin ball. They also made a pot of their crawfish etouffee that is available to take home for customers.

While the Best Stop does sell plenty of made-to-order-food, they also offer plenty of take-home options in their store. Some of these options include pre-formed hamburger and chicken patties, stuffed chicken, crawfish tails and the Best Stop Cajun Seasoning.

The Best Stop currently has two locations one in Broussard and the other in Scott. Both locations are open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. A new location is currently being built in Carencro and is expected to open later this year.