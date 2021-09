BATON ROUGE, La. – Applications are open for a new grant announced by the Louisiana Department of Educations (LDOE). The Reimagine School Systems program, a $35 million grant encouraging school systems to create new, bold educational opportunities that improve student access to high-quality schools.

“We are accepting the most innovative ideas from the field to help generate sustainable excellence in schools across the state,” said Dr. Cade Brumley, State Superintendent of Education. “We must empower our school systems to challenge the status quo and think big about how we can boost students' performance.”