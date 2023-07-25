LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Today in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, Gerald is joined by Soul Haus Kitchen as they cook up three of the restaurant’s signature menu items.

Soul Haus Kitchen is a southern plate lunch and boiled seafood restaurant located at 4150 W. Congress St. in Lafayette. The restaurant’s menu features classic southern favorites such as crawfish etouffee, red beans and rice and fried shrimp.

The first dish prepared by Soul Haus Kitchen was the chicken and shrimp Cajun Pasta. Next up, the delicious shrimp and grits made with gouda and cheddar cheese was cooked. The shrimp and grits were then served with etouffee sauce.

Last but not least, they prepared a dish called Yakamein which is a fusion between Asian and Creole food. The dish features a bowl of noodles which is then covered with shrimp and beef and filled with a broth. Then on top, there are boiled eggs, extra seasoning and crab legs added to finish it off.

The Soul Haus Kitchen is open 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To learn more, you can visit the Soul Haus Kitchen website or call at 337-769-3205.