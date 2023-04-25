NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– What started as a food truck has now been running as a brick and mortar restaurant for about a year.

Mace Broussard says Roc Star Cafe has always been a hit in New Iberia, but now business has really taken off thanks to a few improvements he has made since being in a food truck. Roc Star Cafe is open Monday through Friday for lunch with soul food plate lunches stacked high and other fresh cooked , tasty items available.

Today in the Acadia Eats Kitchen, Broussard showed off his best-selling Roc Star Burger and Double Smash Burger. He also plated Homemade Chili Dogs and a Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich.

Both the Roc Star and Double Smash Burger are dressed to the customer’s liking. Broussard says the Roc Star has always been a hit, but now the Smash Burger is close behind.

The Hot Dogs are topped with bacon, onions, cheese, and homemade chili. The recipe was originally created by Broussard’s father, but he says, with a few tweaks, it has become a Roc Star Cafe Signature.

Although everyone wants to know what makes the chili so good, Broussard says, “My mama said do not tell them!”

Unlike other Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches, Roc Star Cafe uses fresh ribeye that is hand-cut for each sandwich.

“None of that frozen, prepackaged stuff over here.”

ROC STAR CAFE

241 W. Main St.

(337)-608-8267

HOURS