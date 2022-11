LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) — The Good Fight Foundation, partnered with Prejean’s will be giving away 500 Thanksgiving meal packs tomorrow, Nov. 23, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. These dinner packs will include a spiral cut ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, and dinner rolls. The meals will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis at Prejeans Restaurant at 3480 NE Evangeline Throughway.