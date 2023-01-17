RAYNE, La. (KLFY)– The Bucket Special is back at Jett’s Crawfish for another crawfish season. The bucket features 12 lbs. of crawfish, 6 potatoes, 3 dips, and a souvenir bucket, and all of it spread across the Acadiana Eats Kitchen today. You don’t even have to get out of your car for this meal, Jett’s even has drive-thru.

First opened in 2019, Jett’s makes it a priority to only sell locally caught crawfish, one of the things Gerald Gruenig says he loves about them.

Unlike your typical crawfish boil, “This ain’t just on Fridays.” Jett’s menu also includes shrimp, snow crab, dungeness crab and a side sampler.

1421 The Blvd., Rayne

(337) 458-8066

HOURS