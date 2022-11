SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — Café Josephine joined Gerald Gruenig in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen to highlight the heart of Cajun food culture: rice. This morning, Chicken and Sausage Gumbo, Lamb chops with cream mushroom and rice, Sea Bass and Crab rice, and Coconut Chicken Curry.

818 Napoleon Ave.

(337) 662-0008

HOURS