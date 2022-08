LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Acadian Superette cooked up some of the meats they typically make in house in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen this morning.

Where are they located: 600 Lamar St.

When are they open: Tuesday- Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

How can you contact them: (337) 534-4406 or website

Roast Beef Poboy

Ragin’ Cajun Poboy

Rueben

